8 May 2026
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Nearly 300,000 fans have attended Azerbaijan Cup finals in tournament history

Football
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8 May 2026 17:59
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Nearly 300,000 fans have attended Azerbaijan Cup finals in tournament history

Almost 300,000 spectators have attended Azerbaijan Cup finals throughout the history of the competition, according to official data released by the Professional Football League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a total of 289,463 fans have watched the 30 finals played since the tournament’s creation. The average attendance across those decisive matches stands at 9,649 spectators.

The upcoming final of the 2025/2026 season between Sabah FK and Zira FK will become the 32nd final in the history of the competition. However, the finals of the 2001/2002 and 2019/2020 seasons were not completed, while the 2020/2021 final was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest attendance in Azerbaijan Cup final history was recorded during the 2009/2010 season, when 26,000 spectators watched the clash between FK Baku and Khazar Lankaran FK. That figure remains the largest crowd ever registered for a domestic football competition in Azerbaijan.

Several other finals also attracted major attendances, including the 2010/2011 final with 24,000 spectators, the 2015/2016 final with 23,000 and the 2013/2014 final with 22,000 fans in attendance.

Interest in the Azerbaijan Cup has historically reflected the growth of domestic football in the country, with finals often becoming some of the biggest sporting events of the season.

This year’s final between Sabah and Zira will take place on 13 May at Palms Sports Arena, with Sabah aiming to complete a domestic double after already securing the Misli Premier League title.

Idman.Biz
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