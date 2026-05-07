UFC launch $1.5 million VIP packages for historic White House event

Ultimate Fighting Championship has reportedly begun offering exclusive VIP packages for its planned “Freedom 250” event at the White House, with prices reaching an extraordinary $1.5 million, İdman.Biz reports.

According to prominent MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the tickets are not being marketed through traditional public sales channels and are instead being presented as “partner investment” packages aimed at high-profile and ultra-wealthy guests.

The package reportedly includes access to the UFC Freedom 250 welcome ceremony, press conferences, official weigh-ins and the event itself. Buyers would also receive cageside seats for UFC 329, where the organisation is reportedly expecting the return of Conor McGregor.

Helwani added that UFC could potentially sell between 200 and 700 of these premium packages. If those figures are reached, the promotion’s revenue from the initiative alone could range from $300 million to more than $1 billion.

The “Freedom 250” event is currently scheduled for 14 June 2026 and would become one of the most unique venues in UFC history. UFC president Dana White previously stated that approximately 4,300 spectators would be able to attend the event live, with a large percentage of tickets expected to be reserved for military personnel.

While the official fight card has not yet been announced, speculation surrounding the event has intensified because of its White House setting and the possible involvement of some of the sport’s biggest stars.