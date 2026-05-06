6 May 2026
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UFC Baku main card officially revealed with Fiziev, Shara Bullet and Sadykhov set to fight - PHOTO

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6 May 2026 15:24
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UFC Baku main card officially revealed with Fiziev, Shara Bullet and Sadykhov set to fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled the main card for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Baku, confirming a stacked line-up featuring several fighters from Azerbaijan and the wider region.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will take place on 27 June and marks UFC’s return to the Azerbaijani capital with one of the strongest fight cards ever staged in the country.

The headline bouts of the evening will include a lightweight clash between Rafael Fiziev and Mexican contender Manuel Torres, while popular middleweight star Shara Magomedov, also known as “Shara Bullet”, is set to face Michel Pereira in another highly anticipated contest.

Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov will also feature on the main card in the lightweight division against Brazilian opponent Kauê Fernandes.

In the middleweight division, Ikram Aliskerov is scheduled to meet Brunno Ferreira. Other notable matchups include Asu Almabayev against Charles Johnson and Abusupiyan Magomedov facing Michal Oleksiejczuk.

The card will also feature heavyweight action between Rizvan Kuniev and Tyrrell Fortune, as well as a light heavyweight bout involving Turkish representative Ibrahim Yahyayev and Julius Walker.

According to the announced schedule, the preliminary fights will begin at 17:00 local time, while the main card is set to start at 20:00.

The event is expected to attract significant international attention as UFC continues expanding its presence in the Caucasus region. Azerbaijan has become an increasingly important destination for combat sports in recent years, with local fighters gaining visibility on the global MMA stage.

Idman.Biz
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