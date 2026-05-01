Paddy Pimblett to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 in Las Vegas

A lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis has been scheduled for UFC 329, which is expected to take place on 11 July 2026 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, reports İdman.Biz.

The news was first reported by journalist Alvaro Colmenero and later confirmed by sources to MMAmania, adding further credibility to one of the most intriguing match-ups in the division.

Pimblett, currently ranked No.6 in the lightweight division, holds a professional record of 23 wins and four defeats. The 31-year-old has already fought once this year, suffering a setback in a bout for the vacant title against Justin Gaethje. Prior to that, he had been on an impressive seven-fight winning streak.

Saint-Denis, meanwhile, has been building strong momentum. The 30-year-old Frenchman secured a stoppage victory over Dan Hooker in January, marking his fourth consecutive win - all of them coming via early finishes. After enduring two defeats in 2024, he has successfully rebuilt his form and returned to the top tier of the lightweight rankings.

The bout is expected to play a key role in shaping the title picture in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions, with both fighters aiming to move closer to another shot at championship gold.