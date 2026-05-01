1 May 2026
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Charles Oliveira signs new UFC deal for eight fights

MMA
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1 May 2026 12:32
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Charles Oliveira signs new UFC deal for eight fights

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has signed a new long-term contract with the promotion, İdman.Biz reports.

According to AG Fight, the Brazilian has agreed to an eight-fight deal, underlining both his importance to the organisation and his desire to remain active at the highest level of the sport.

Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima praised the agreement, stating that everyone in the fighter’s camp is satisfied with the terms and confident about his future. He also suggested that Oliveira could continue competing until the age of 40, dismissing any immediate talk of retirement.

The 36-year-old remains one of the most experienced and decorated fighters in the lightweight division. In his most recent bout, Oliveira secured a victory over Max Holloway, improving his professional record to 37 wins and 11 defeats in mixed martial arts.

Oliveira has been involved in several high-profile match-ups in recent years, including a planned bout in 2025 against Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev. However, Fiziev was forced to withdraw from that contest due to injury, preventing the fight from taking place.

With the new contract in place, Oliveira is expected to remain a key figure in the UFC’s lightweight division, which continues to feature some of the most competitive and marketable fighters in the sport.

Idman.Biz
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