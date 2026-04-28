28 April 2026
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Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

World Cup 2026
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28 April 2026 15:07
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Lamine Yamal could miss early 2026 World Cup matches after injury setback

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is set to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Diario AS, the 17-year-old picked up the injury while taking a penalty and was subsequently withdrawn. Medical examinations have confirmed that he will not return to action before the end of the current campaign.

Despite the setback, Yamal is expected to recover in time for the upcoming World Cup, where he is likely to play a key role for the Spanish national team. However, Spanish media report that Barcelona are keen for a cautious approach to his involvement in the early stages of the tournament.

The club are said to prefer that Spain do not field Yamal in their opening two group matches, amid concerns he may not yet be at full fitness. Fixtures against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia could therefore come too soon for the young forward.

Yamal has been one of Barcelona’s standout performers this season, underlining his growing importance both at club level and internationally. His absence is a significant blow for the Catalan side as they approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Idman.Biz
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