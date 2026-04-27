Grealish reportedly falls asleep on rooftop after night out, raising fresh concerns

Midfielder Jack Grealish has come under renewed scrutiny following reports of an unusual incident during a night out, where he allegedly fell asleep after consuming alcohol, reportedly on a rooftop.

According to İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, witnesses claimed the player’s friends were unable to wake him, with the situation believed to be linked to the amount of alcohol consumed. The incident has quickly drawn attention given the player’s ongoing recovery from injury.

Grealish, who is reported here as being associated with Everton, is currently undergoing rehabilitation following surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Reports also indicate he is not under consideration for the England squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup cycle.

The episode adds to wider concerns over the player’s condition and focus at a critical stage of his recovery. In March, Grealish shared updates on social media, stating he was “working to come back stronger”.

Known for his high-profile lifestyle away from football, Grealish has frequently attracted media attention for off-field activities. This latest report is likely to intensify scrutiny as he looks to return to full fitness and competitive action.