Pizza row in Italy ends in fatal attack on footballer Gabriel Vaccaro

A 25-year-old footballer, Gabriel Vaccaro, has died after being attacked by a group of teenagers in Pavia, in an incident that has shocked the local sporting community, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports in Italian media, Vaccaro was approached while heading towards his car with two friends when they were confronted by a group of five teenagers. The situation escalated after the attackers allegedly demanded that the footballer hand over pizza boxes he was carrying.

When Vaccaro refused, one of the assailants, a 17-year-old, reportedly stabbed him in the neck and abdomen with a screwdriver. His friends initially did not realise the severity of the injuries and took him home, but emergency services were later called.

Despite being rushed to hospital, Vaccaro succumbed to his injuries. One of his friends also sustained a stab wound to the abdomen but is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have confirmed that three suspects have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation, while police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has reignited concerns in Italy over youth violence and public safety.