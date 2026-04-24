25 April 2026
EN

Pizza row in Italy ends in fatal attack on footballer Gabriel Vaccaro

Football
News
24 April 2026 17:58
122
Pizza row in Italy ends in fatal attack on footballer Gabriel Vaccaro

A 25-year-old footballer, Gabriel Vaccaro, has died after being attacked by a group of teenagers in Pavia, in an incident that has shocked the local sporting community, Idman.Biz reports.

According to reports in Italian media, Vaccaro was approached while heading towards his car with two friends when they were confronted by a group of five teenagers. The situation escalated after the attackers allegedly demanded that the footballer hand over pizza boxes he was carrying.

When Vaccaro refused, one of the assailants, a 17-year-old, reportedly stabbed him in the neck and abdomen with a screwdriver. His friends initially did not realise the severity of the injuries and took him home, but emergency services were later called.

Despite being rushed to hospital, Vaccaro succumbed to his injuries. One of his friends also sustained a stab wound to the abdomen but is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have confirmed that three suspects have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation, while police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident has reignited concerns in Italy over youth violence and public safety.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Bayern Munich and Barcelona named most entertaining teams in world football ranking
24 April 17:14
Football

Bayern Munich and Barcelona named most entertaining teams in world football ranking

ESPN list highlights attacking quality and tactical intensity among Europe’s elite clubs
Azerbaijani clubs show interest in Dynamo Makhachkala midfielder Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad
24 April 14:29
World football

Azerbaijani clubs show interest in Dynamo Makhachkala midfielder Mohammad Javad Hosseinnezhad

Future of Iranian prospect set to be decided ahead of crucial summer transfer window
Construction begins on Imarat Stadium in Agdam as Azerbaijan rebuilds sporting infrastructure
24 April 13:57
Azerbaijan football

Construction begins on Imarat Stadium in Agdam as Azerbaijan rebuilds sporting infrastructure

New UEFA Category 4 arena set to become a key venue in the region by 2028
Liverpool preparing new contract for Ibrahima Konate with PSG clause under discussion
24 April 13:14
World football

Liverpool preparing new contract for Ibrahima Konate with PSG clause under discussion

Deal could define defender’s market value amid growing interest from French champions
Billy Gilmour installs Diego Maradona statue at his Naples home
24 April 12:29
World football

Billy Gilmour installs Diego Maradona statue at his Naples home

Napoli midfielder pays tribute to club legend as Maradona’s legacy endures in the city
Chelsea dressing-room rift revealed after Liam Rosenior exit
24 April 11:13
World football

Chelsea dressing-room rift revealed after Liam Rosenior exit

Player unrest and poor results reportedly behind managerial departure at Stamford Bridge

Most read

Chelsea dressing-room rift revealed after Liam Rosenior exit
24 April 11:13
World football

Chelsea dressing-room rift revealed after Liam Rosenior exit

Player unrest and poor results reportedly behind managerial departure at Stamford Bridge
Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves
23 April 15:53
World football

Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves

Defender and forward both suffer hamstring issues during La Liga clash
Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
22 April 15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media
Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final
23 April 17:59
World football

Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final

Portuguese star says he is “proud of the team” after dominant semi-final win