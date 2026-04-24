Chelsea dressing-room rift revealed after Liam Rosenior exit

Further details have emerged surrounding the departure of Liam Rosenior from Chelsea FC, with reports pointing to a breakdown in relations between the head coach and his squad, Idman.Biz reports.

According to The Independent, tensions escalated following a run of five consecutive defeats, culminating in Rosenior’s exit. Sources suggest that players had grown increasingly frustrated with the manager, with some reportedly ignoring tactical instructions and mocking his communication style behind the scenes.

The report claims members of the squad referred to Rosenior’s manner of speaking as “LinkedIn language”, criticising what they saw as an overly corporate tone. Even his decision to abandon wearing glasses during training sessions in an attempt to project authority became a subject of dressing-room humour.

The situation reached a breaking point after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, when Rosenior publicly questioned his players’ commitment and described their performance as unacceptable. Those remarks are understood to have further strained relations within the squad.

It is also reported that a group of Spanish-speaking players, led by Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella, had previously opposed the dismissal of former manager Enzo Maresca and struggled to accept the new appointment. Among other claims, there were suggestions that Chelsea’s starting line-up for the Brighton match had been leaked externally.

Chelsea currently sit seven points adrift of the Champions League places, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the club. Interim coach Callum McFarlane is set to take charge for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United as the club looks to steady the situation both on and off the pitch.