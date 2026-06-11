11 June 2026
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Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026

World football
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11 June 2026 18:00
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Neymar misses another Brazil training session ahead of World Cup 2026

Injured forward attends Carlo Ancelotti's birthday celebration while continuing recovery

Brazil star Neymar missed another national team training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.biz reports, citing Reuters.

The all-time leading scorer in Brazil's history did not take part in the squad's workout on June 10 as he continues to recover from injury. However, the Santos forward was present at a birthday celebration held for Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The 34-year-old attacker was diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf muscle injury at the end of May, raising concerns about his fitness for the tournament. Medical staff are closely monitoring his recovery, with Brazil hoping to have one of their most experienced players available as soon as possible.

Despite his absence from training, Neymar has remained with the squad and continues his rehabilitation program. His condition remains one of the major talking points surrounding the five-time world champions ahead of their opening match.

Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco in their first Group Stage fixture. The match is scheduled to be played in the early hours of June 14.

Neymar enters the tournament as one of the most recognizable figures in world football, having scored more goals for Brazil than legends such as Pele and Ronaldo during his international career.

Idman.Biz
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