Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but a deal appears increasingly unlikely.

As reported by Idman.biz, citing Sky Sport, Al Hilal have adopted a more cautious approach in the transfer market after several high-profile signings in recent years. As a result, interest in Dembele remains speculative rather than the subject of advanced negotiations.

Should the Saudi club decide to make an official move, convincing the player would only be part of the challenge. Al Hilal would also have to submit a massive offer to PSG.

According to the report, the French champions would demand at least €100 million for Dembele, with the transfer fee potentially exceeding that figure. The France international remains one of PSG's key players, while his long-term contract strengthens the club's negotiating position.

Financial considerations are not the only obstacle. Head coach Luis Enrique reportedly views Dembele as a cornerstone of PSG's attacking system, valuing his contribution both as a goalscorer and as a creator.

With the club continuing to build a successful long-term project, PSG are said to have no intention of parting with one of their biggest stars.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal's hierarchy are now believed to be placing greater emphasis on financial balance and sustainable squad building rather than pursuing expensive marquee signings.