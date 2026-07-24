24 July 2026
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Modric extends Milan contract until 2027

World football
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24 July 2026 10:10
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Modric extends Milan contract until 2027

Luka Modric has expressed his delight after extending his contract with AC Milan until June 30, 2027.

As reported by Idman.biz, the 40-year-old Croatian midfielder said he remains fully committed to the Rossoneri and is eager to help the club return to success after a disappointing campaign.

"I’m happy to continue being part of Milan, where I was welcomed warmly and made to feel loved from the very first day.

After a season that did not meet our expectations, the desire to make up for it is enormous. A new season brings a new challenge — a project I believe in and one that truly motivates me.

I’m ready to give everything once again for this shirt, and I’m proud to continue wearing these colors. I can’t wait to return to San Siro and hear your roar.

See you soon. Forza Milan!" Modric said in a video published on the club’s social media accounts.

Modric joined Milan in the summer of 2025 after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid. He made 37 appearances for the Rossoneri last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A and will be aiming to challenge for major honours in the upcoming campaign.

Idman.Biz
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