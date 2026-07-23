In Bulgaria, Qarabag compared to Manchester City

Bulgarian sports media continue to provide extensive coverage of the upcoming UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie between Qarabag and CSKA Sofia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, particular attention has been drawn to the views of former Bulgaria international Simeon Slavchev, who is well acquainted with the strengths of the Agdam club.

Slavchev played for Qarabag from July 2018 to December 2019, helping the club win the Azerbaijan Premier League title in the 2018/19 season. During his time in Baku, the midfielder became familiar not only with Gurban Gurbanov's coaching philosophy but also with the club's overall approach.

"Qarabag are a perfectly well-oiled machine. The team has a clearly defined playing style that, to some extent, reminds me of Manchester City, Sporting and Benfica. Every player knows exactly what they have to do on the pitch," Slavchev said on the TV program Domat na Futbola.

According to the Bulgarian, Qarabag's greatest strength lies in the consistency of their football philosophy. Although the squad changes regularly, new players adapt quickly to the coaching staff's demands and seamlessly fit into the system.

"It doesn't matter who is on the pitch. The footballing idea remains the same. The team wants to dominate possession, control the game and impose its style on the opponent. Even against stronger clubs, Qarabag never abandons its identity," he emphasized.

Slavchev believes the club's consistency is primarily the result of Gurban Gurbanov's long-term work. In his opinion, the head coach constantly follows developments in European football and integrates modern tactical ideas into his team.

"Everything is planned several steps ahead. The coaching staff keeps developing, studies new trends and knows exactly what kind of football it wants to play. That's why Qarabag maintain such a high level every season and continue to perform successfully in European competitions," the former midfielder added.

At the same time, Slavchev identified areas that CSKA could exploit. He noted that Qarabag's full-backs frequently join the attack, leaving space behind them. According to him, the Bulgarian side must play through the initial press quickly and take advantage of the pace of its attacking players.

"After losing possession, Qarabag immediately try to win the ball back. The first four or five seconds are crucial. If CSKA can break that press, they may create good counter-attacking opportunities," Slavchev said.

However, he warned that trying to match Qarabag in an open, possession-based game would be a risky strategy.

"If CSKA try to compete with Qarabag in possession and play open football, it will be very difficult. The Azerbaijani side are used to these kinds of matches and know how to perform under pressure," the former Bulgaria international noted.

Slavchev admitted that a goalless draw would be an excellent result for CSKA ahead of the return leg. Nevertheless, he expects Qarabag to try to build a decisive advantage in Baku.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian journalists are covering the tie directly from the Azerbaijani capital. Dsport reporter Kristian Ivanov travelled to Baku with the CSKA delegation and has produced a series of reports on the journey, the city and the atmosphere surrounding the match.

One report focused on the aircraft that brought the team to Azerbaijan, describing it as a "flying fortress." The journalists showed the players' arrival, their first moments in Baku and the team's meeting with local supporters.

In another report, Dsport described Baku as "the city of fire and winds, where Europe meets Asia and ancient history meets modernity." The Bulgarian correspondent highlighted the Old City (Icherisheher), the Flame Towers, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Seaside Boulevard, praising the city's blend of historic architecture and contemporary landmarks.

The hot weather in Baku also attracted attention. Bulgarian reporters noted that the conditions could become an additional challenge for the visitors, especially considering Qarabag's high-intensity football and aggressive pressing style.

Dsport also dedicated a separate report to the condition of the pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. The correspondent described it as "a compromise," pointing to unevenly cut grass and several worn areas. However, the Bulgarian outlet stressed that both teams would have to play under the same conditions.

Overall, the Bulgarian media regard Qarabag as the favourites for the tie. They cite the Agdam club's cohesion, well-established football philosophy, Gurban Gurbanov's long-term project and significantly greater European experience as their main advantages. CSKA's hopes, meanwhile, are said to rest on quick counter-attacks, tactical discipline and the ability to exploit the space left behind Qarabag's advancing defenders.

The first leg will be played today, July 23, at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time. The return match will take place on July 30 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.