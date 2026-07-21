Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has become the subject of widespread discussion on social media after fans noticed what they believe to be changes in his facial appearance, İdman.Biz reports.

According to online speculation, the 25-year-old winger may have undergone a jawline harmonization procedure, a cosmetic treatment designed to enhance facial contours and create a more defined jawline.

Recent photos of Vinicius have prompted comparisons with his previous appearance, with many users claiming that noticeable changes can be seen in the lower part of his face.

However, the Brazilian international has not commented on the speculation, and there has been no official confirmation that he has undergone any cosmetic procedure.

Vinicius remains one of Real Madrid's key players and a central figure for the Brazil national team, with attention surrounding both his performances on the pitch and his growing global profile off it.