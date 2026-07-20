Spain become first country to hold men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time

Spain have become the first country in football history to simultaneously hold the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spanish men's national team defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 World Cup final in East Rutherford.

The victory brought Spain their second men's world title after their previous triumph in 2010.

Spain's women's national team won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, with Olga Carmona scoring the only goal of the match.

The women's triumph was Spain's first title in that competition and marked the beginning of a historic period for the country's national teams.

Three years later, the men's side followed their example by overcoming Argentina and returning to the top of world football.

Spain are therefore the first nation to hold both senior FIFA World Cup trophies at the same time, confirming the country's dominant position in the men's and women's game.