20 July 2026
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Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

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18 July 2026 13:16
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Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

Valentin Barco's girlfriend has launched a verbal attack on England midfielder Jude Bellingham following Argentina's 2-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Sun, her comments came after an incident in which Bellingham appeared to strike the Argentina defender on the head during the match.

Following Argentina's win, she posted on social media: "Let the football do the talking," before adding the word "Muerto" — a Spanish term that literally means "dead," but in this context is commonly used as an insult meaning "useless" or "a nobody."

After facing criticism from users, she deleted the post but later defended her stance with another message.

"So now we can't celebrate goals, but it's okay to defend someone who behaves aggressively? If you're going to cry this much, watch another sport. Have a nice day," she wrote.

A video that later circulated on social media showed Barco celebrating Enzo Fernandez's goal in front of England's players rather than with his Argentina teammates. According to the report, that moment is believed to have sparked the confrontation with Bellingham.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on July 19.

Idman.Biz
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