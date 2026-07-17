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Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO

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17 July 2026 11:49
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Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO

Spain winger Lamine Yamal did not take part in his team's full training session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Barcelona star has become one of the main talking points before Sunday's showdown after concerns emerged over his physical condition.

Yamal was seen limping after Spain's semi-final victory over France and did not participate in the team's passing drills during Thursday's training session. He was present on the training pitch and completed part of the warm-up, but did not join the main exercises. Bandaging was also visible on his left thigh.

Despite the concerns, Spain's coaching staff insist the 19-year-old's reduced workload is part of a planned fitness management program rather than a reaction to a new injury. The team remains confident that Yamal will be available for the World Cup final.

The young forward arrived at the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury in his left thigh. Although he has not produced his best individual form at the World Cup, he has still played an important role in Spain's run to the final, scoring one goal and creating five chances in seven matches.

Spain have also remained unbeaten in all 14 matches in which Yamal has featured for the national team.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on July 19.

Idman.Biz
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