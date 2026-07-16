16 July 2026
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Messi: "The World Cup final against Spain will be completely even"

World Cup 2026
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16 July 2026 10:10
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Messi: "The World Cup final against Spain will be completely even"

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain following his side's dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

According to İdman.Biz, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner described Spain as one of the strongest teams in world football and expects a closely contested battle for the title.

"It is a fantastic team with outstanding players and a well-established style of play. It is a team I know very well, with its own football philosophy. They have been playing this way for many years.

I also know these players well. I have faced many of them on the pitch and continue to follow their careers. A lot of them now play for Barcelona, a club I love and still follow closely. This is a special match, the World Cup final. I think it will be a completely even game," Messi told TyC Sports.

Messi played a decisive role in Argentina's comeback against England, providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as the reigning world champions secured a place in their second consecutive World Cup final. Spain booked their spot by defeating France 2-0 in the other semifinal.

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played on July 19 at 23:59 Baku time in East Rutherford.

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