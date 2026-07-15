Met Messi and Got Paid $5,000: İDMAN.BİZ’s Unusual World Cup Encounter in the United States

Behind the world of elite sport are millions of people whose passion keeps the game alive. They are not global superstars, but their dedication helps sport grow, connect communities, and inspire others.
One of them is 21-year-old Eyoel Mammo from Los Angeles. İdman.Biz met him during a trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States and heard a story that sounds almost too good to be true.
It was another lively football day in Venice, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods. After Brazil’s match against Scotland, the streets were filled with Brazilian fans celebrating victory. As I searched for supporters to interview for a short vox pop, a young man wearing a Brazil jersey caught my attention.
It turned out, however, that he was a local resident of Ethiopian descent. And although he happened to be wearing the colors of the five-time world champions that day, the person who has had the greatest influence on his football journey is the man many Brazilian fans consider their ultimate antagonist – Lionel Messi.
Photo: Mammo's social media
Mammo has supported the Argentine star since childhood. He played football growing up and now coaches children while helping organize free Sunday football matches in Venice. A few years ago, he came across a casting call that would eventually earn him $5,000 and an unforgettable meeting with his idol.
The advertisement was simple:
"Looking for energetic football fans for a documentary. Compensation: $5,000."
“I thought, ‘Why not? I’ve got nothing to lose,’” Mammo recalled.
He submitted an application, explaining that football had been a major part of his life and that he coached young players. Several interviews and selection rounds followed. Six months later, he was chosen as one of ten participants in the project.
What he did not know was that he would soon be sharing his story not with a film crew, but with Lionel Messi himself.
According to Mammo, he does not believe he was selected because his story was particularly extraordinary.
“I help organize free Sunday football games in Venice. That probably matters because there aren’t many opportunities to play football for free here. I also coach kids. But lots of people do that. There’s nothing exceptional about it. I think they saw that I’m an okay person who really loves Messi. I mentioned him several times in my application without having any idea that the project was connected to him.”
Participants were never told that Messi would be involved.
The surprise came during filming. Mammo opened a door and suddenly found himself face-to-face with the footballer he had watched and admired his entire life.
“So many emotions hit you at once that you can’t even identify them. Shock. Excitement. Even something strange that’s hard to describe. Not sadness, of course, but you’re standing in front of the person you’ve followed since childhood – your hero. It felt like a dream. I still can’t believe it.”
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Messi had reportedly familiarized himself with the stories of all ten participants beforehand. With the help of a translator, they were able to speak briefly and exchange jerseys bearing their surnames as a keepsake.
“He told me, ‘Thank you for everything you do in Venice and for coaching children.’ And I thought, ‘You’re thanking me? I should be thanking you for a million things.’”
Perhaps the boldest thing Mammo did that day was ask Messi to play a quick one-two pass with him.
“I scored into a makeshift goal, celebrated the goal, and hugged him afterward. It was unreal. He was such a kind person.”
Mammo says his idol was very different from the shy public image often associated with him. Messi was open, friendly, smiling, and genuinely interested in spending time with the fans.
He also spoke about the presence Messi carries in person.
“It may sound cliché, but when I walked in, I understood what people mean when they talk about someone having an aura. It felt like there was a special light around him. He’s not a tall person. If it were someone like Michael Jordan, his height alone would impress you. But with Messi, the energy he gives off is so powerful that even though I’m about 12 centimeters taller than him, it felt as if he was the bigger person.”
Mammo’s admiration for Messi began with his father, a devoted Barcelona supporter. Messi’s peak years coincided with Mammo’s childhood, making the Argentine an ever-present figure in his football upbringing.
“It wasn’t really a conscious choice. My father made that choice for me. Then, as I got older, I became convinced that he’s the greatest footballer in history. Why would I look for anyone else? You’ve seen him play. He’s like an alien. Ordinary people can’t do what he does.”
Mammo says Messi inspired him not only to follow football, but to build his life around it.
“Football is everything to me. Growing up in the United States, people would always ask, ‘What are you going to do after school? What will you study? What career will you choose?’ I never had a clear answer. I didn’t dream of becoming a scientist or anything else. I just loved football. I didn’t know where that love would take me. But thankfully, today I make a living coaching children. At the same time, I help people play football for free — anyone who wants to join. Football brings people together. Half the people who come to our games don’t even speak English; they speak Portuguese. But words aren’t necessary. There’s a special feeling that appears whenever a football is at your feet.”
For Mammo, meeting the man who inspired his journey meant far more than taking a photograph or spending a few minutes in conversation. It may even prove to be a turning point in his life.
“I play football because of Messi. Everything started with him. That’s why this meeting meant absolutely everything to me. Whether it changes my life or pushes me toward something new, I don’t know yet. Maybe I’ll understand that later."
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