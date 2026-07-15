Met Messi and Got Paid $5,000: İDMAN.BİZ’s Unusual World Cup Encounter in the United States

Behind the world of elite sport are millions of people whose passion keeps the game alive. They are not global superstars, but their dedication helps sport grow, connect communities, and inspire others.

One of them is 21-year-old Eyoel Mammo from Los Angeles. İdman.Biz met him during a trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States and heard a story that sounds almost too good to be true.

It was another lively football day in Venice, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods. After Brazil’s match against Scotland, the streets were filled with Brazilian fans celebrating victory. As I searched for supporters to interview for a short vox pop, a young man wearing a Brazil jersey caught my attention.

It turned out, however, that he was a local resident of Ethiopian descent. And although he happened to be wearing the colors of the five-time world champions that day, the person who has had the greatest influence on his football journey is the man many Brazilian fans consider their ultimate antagonist – Lionel Messi.

Photo: Mammo's social media

Mammo has supported the Argentine star since childhood. He played football growing up and now coaches children while helping organize free Sunday football matches in Venice. A few years ago, he came across a casting call that would eventually earn him $5,000 and an unforgettable meeting with his idol.

The advertisement was simple:

"Looking for energetic football fans for a documentary. Compensation: $5,000."

“I thought, ‘Why not? I’ve got nothing to lose,’” Mammo recalled.

He submitted an application, explaining that football had been a major part of his life and that he coached young players. Several interviews and selection rounds followed. Six months later, he was chosen as one of ten participants in the project.

What he did not know was that he would soon be sharing his story not with a film crew, but with Lionel Messi himself.

According to Mammo, he does not believe he was selected because his story was particularly extraordinary.

“I help organize free Sunday football games in Venice. That probably matters because there aren’t many opportunities to play football for free here. I also coach kids. But lots of people do that. There’s nothing exceptional about it. I think they saw that I’m an okay person who really loves Messi. I mentioned him several times in my application without having any idea that the project was connected to him.”

Participants were never told that Messi would be involved.

The surprise came during filming. Mammo opened a door and suddenly found himself face-to-face with the footballer he had watched and admired his entire life.

“So many emotions hit you at once that you can’t even identify them. Shock. Excitement. Even something strange that’s hard to describe. Not sadness, of course, but you’re standing in front of the person you’ve followed since childhood – your hero. It felt like a dream. I still can’t believe it.”