13 July 2026
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Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

World Cup 2026
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13 July 2026 12:41
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Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

England captain Harry Kane presented former national team captain David Beckham with his official England Legacy Cap during a ceremony at Inter Miami's training base, where the Three Lions are preparing for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Beckham, who is a co-owner of Inter Miami, received Legacy Cap No. 1078, marking him as the 1,078th player to represent England since the national team's foundation. Kane, by comparison, wears Legacy Cap No. 1207.

The Legacy Cap programme honours every player who has represented England, with each cap featuring the footballer's unique debut number embroidered on the visor.

The ceremony took on added significance after Kane overtook Beckham in England's all-time appearance rankings during the 2026 World Cup. The striker has now made 120 appearances for his country, surpassing Beckham's total of 115.

Only two players have represented England more times than Kane: Peter Shilton, who holds the national record with 125 caps, and Wayne Rooney, also on 120 appearances.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, are currently preparing in Miami for their World Cup knockout fixtures as they continue their bid for a first world title since 1966.

Idman.Biz
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