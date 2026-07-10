Opta supercomputer makes prediction for Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final

The Opta supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Spain and Belgium, according to Opta Analyst, İdman.Biz reports.

The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to take place on July 10, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals to face France, who secured a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the opening quarter-final.

According to Opta's simulations, Spain have a 58.3% chance of winning the match within 90 minutes. Belgium's probability of claiming victory in regular time stands at 19.1%, while there is a 22.6% chance that the contest will require extra time and potentially a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

Spain reached the quarter-finals after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16, while Belgium advanced by overcoming the United States 4-1. Both sides are aiming to move one step closer to the World Cup final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Argentina are the reigning world champions after defeating France on penalties in the dramatic 2022 final following a 3-3 draw after extra time.