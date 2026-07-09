9 July 2026
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UFC fighter Tahir Abdullayev honored in Azerbaijan after winning debut - PHOTO

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9 July 2026 17:55
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UFC fighter Tahir Abdullayev honored in Azerbaijan after winning debut

UFC fighter Tahir Abdullayev has been honored by the Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department following his successful debut in the world's leading MMA promotion.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the department's head, Teymur Babazade, met with Abdullayev and congratulated him on his recent achievements.

A native of Azerbaijan's Masally district, Abdullayev began training in freestyle wrestling at the age of 11 under Honored Coach Tahmasib Isayev. He later moved to Russia, switched to mixed martial arts and continued his professional career in MMA.

Earlier this year, Abdullayev signed with the UFC and made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night in Baku on June 27. He defeated Brazil's Jeferson Nascimento by third-round knockout to make an impressive start to his UFC career.

The 30-year-old now holds a professional MMA record of 22 wins and three defeats in 25 fights.

At the end of the meeting, Abdullayev was presented with a certificate of honor by the Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department in recognition of his achievements.

Idman.Biz
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