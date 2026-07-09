9 July 2026
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Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor

World Cup 2026
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9 July 2026 11:54
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Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin has settled a property dispute with his American neighbor, bringing a lengthy legal case to an end.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Telegram channel Shot, the lawsuit stemmed from water damage caused to Ovechkin's luxury apartment in Florida after his neighbor allegedly connected a kitchen drain incorrectly.

Ovechkin purchased the approximately 180-square-meter apartment in the prestigious Jade Beach condominium in 2016 for $1.9 million. Although he did not live there permanently, he regularly used the property during the offseason.

According to the report, the plumbing issue occurred in March 2019, causing water to leak into Ovechkin's apartment and several neighboring units through the building's ventilation system. When the NHL star returned to the property in September 2020, flooding had damaged furniture and parts of the apartment.

After restoring the apartment, Ovechkin began renting it out for $10,500 per month and filed a $30,000 lawsuit against the neighbor. The legal proceedings lasted three years, with several hearings postponed due to the hockey player's busy schedule, while he also participated remotely via video conference on multiple occasions.

The dispute has now been resolved through a settlement agreement, and the court case has officially been closed.

Idman.Biz
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