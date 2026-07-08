Argentina and Switzerland complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final lineup - VIDEO

Argentina and Switzerland secured the final two places in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the last two round-of-16 matches produced completely different storylines, with one ending in a remarkable comeback and the other being decided by a tense penalty shootout.

In Atlanta, defending champions Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 after trailing by two goals with just 11 minutes remaining. Egypt took control through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico, while Lionel Messi missed a first-half penalty. However, Lionel Scaloni's side mounted a stunning fightback. Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute, Messi equalized four minutes later, and Enzo Fernandez scored deep into stoppage time to complete an extraordinary comeback and send Argentina into the last eight.

The second match in Vancouver remained goalless after 120 minutes as Switzerland and Colombia failed to break the deadlock. Switzerland prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel making the decisive save against Cucho Hernandez before Ruben Vargas converted the winning spot-kick. The victory also marked a historic achievement for Switzerland, which reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

The result completed the quarter-final lineup. Argentina will face Switzerland in Kansas City, with the winner advancing to a semi-final against either Norway or England.

The complete quarter-final schedule is:

Morocco vs France

Spain vs Belgium

Norway vs England

Argentina vs Switzerland.