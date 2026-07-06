Ancelotti skips mixed zone after Brazil's World Cup exit

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not appear in the mixed zone following his team's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, opting instead to head straight to the dressing room after the final whistle, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Touchline, the Italian manager bypassed the scheduled media session in the mixed zone, leaving his son and assistant coach, Davide Ancelotti, to speak with reporters instead.

Ancelotti later attended the official post-match press conference, where he dismissed any speculation about his future despite Brazil's shock elimination.

"We have to keep working and continue improving. We need to find new ideas. I believe this defeat is not the end, but the beginning of a new era," Ancelotti said.

Brazil's World Cup campaign ended after a 2-1 loss to Norway, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Erling Haaland scored twice for the Scandinavian side, while Neymar converted a late penalty for Brazil, but the five-time world champions were unable to avoid their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

Norway advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history and will face England for a place in the semi-finals.