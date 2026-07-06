6 July 2026
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Harry Kane loses his voice celebrating England's World Cup quarter-final berth

World Cup 2026
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6 July 2026 10:51
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Harry Kane loses his voice celebrating England's World Cup quarter-final berth

England captain Harry Kane lost his voice while celebrating his team's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with supporters following the dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico, İdman.Biz reports.

Kane scored the winning goal from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame the tournament hosts in a thrilling round-of-16 encounter to secure their place in the last eight.

After the final whistle, the England squad made its way to the travelling supporters inside the stadium to celebrate the memorable victory. During the emotional post-match celebrations, Kane shouted and sang with the fans so passionately that he ended up losing his voice.

The victory kept England's hopes of lifting a second World Cup trophy alive. Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Norway in the quarter-finals after the Scandinavians stunned Brazil 2-1, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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