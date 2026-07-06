6 July 2026
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Neymar becomes Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer

World Cup 2026
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6 July 2026 11:51
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Neymar becomes Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer

Brazil forward Neymar became the first player in history to score 80 goals for the Brazilian national team, İdman.Biz reports.

The 34-year-old reached the landmark by converting a penalty during Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match against Norway. Although his goal reduced the deficit, Brazil went on to lose 2-1 and were eliminated from the tournament.

Neymar now stands alone at the top of Brazil's all-time scoring chart with 80 international goals. He moved further ahead of legendary forward Pelé, who finished his career with 77 goals for the Seleção.

Ronaldo ranks third on the list with 62 goals, followed by Romário with 55 and Zico with 48.

The latest milestone adds another remarkable chapter to Neymar's international career, which has already seen him become Brazil's record appearance-maker among outfield players and one of the nation's most decorated footballers. Despite the individual achievement, the result against Norway overshadowed the celebration.

Brazil finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in the round of 16 after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

Idman.Biz
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