England delay Mexico arrival over espionage concerns ahead of World Cup clash

England have postponed their departure to Mexico City ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against hosts Mexico due to concerns over possible espionage, according to the Daily Mail, İdman.Biz reports.

Following their 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32, Thomas Tuchel's squad returned to their training base in Kansas City instead of travelling directly to Mexico.

According to the report, the decision was made to minimize the risk of tactical information being leaked before one of the tournament's most anticipated knockout matches. England's training base is reportedly under heightened security, with strict measures in place to protect the team's preparations.

The latest development comes after reports that Mexican supporters were planning to create a hostile atmosphere before the match by gathering outside England's hotel overnight and using loudspeakers and car horns in an attempt to disrupt the players' sleep.

England booked their place in the Round of 16 by defeating DR Congo 2-1, while Mexico advanced after overcoming Ecuador. The two teams will now meet on July 6, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake in front of what is expected to be a packed crowd in Mexico City.