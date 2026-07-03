3 July 2026
EN

Official: Nagelsmann steps down as Germany coach, DFB to hold talks with Klopp

World Cup 2026
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3 July 2026 14:53
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Official: Nagelsmann steps down as Germany coach, DFB to hold talks with Klopp

German Football Federation confirms Julian Nagelsmann's departure after World Cup exit and names Jürgen Klopp as its leading candidate

Julian Nagelsmann has officially stepped down as head coach of the Germany national team, the German Football Federation (DFB) announced on its official website, İdman.Biz reports.

The 38-year-old submitted his resignation during a confidential meeting with DFB officials on the eve of the federation's announcement. His departure comes just days after Germany's disappointing elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the four-time world champions lost to Paraguay in the Round of 32 following a 1-1 draw and a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat.

Nagelsmann had been in charge of the national team since September 2023, overseeing Germany's preparations for the World Cup and the early stages of a new generation of international players.

In its official statement, the DFB confirmed that it intends to open negotiations with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp regarding the vacant position.

"He has already indicated that he is generally willing to take on the role," the federation said.

Klopp, who currently works within the Red Bull football group, has long been regarded as the preferred candidate to lead Germany and is now expected to enter formal discussions with the DFB about becoming the national team's next head coach.

11:07

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to resign from his position following the national team's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to BILD, İdman.Biz reports.

The report states that a three-hour meeting took place on Thursday, July 2, at the German Football Federation headquarters in Frankfurt, where Nagelsmann was reportedly asked to end his tenure with the national team.

As part of his departure, the 38-year-old coach is expected to receive a severance package estimated at around €7 million.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to replace Nagelsmann. According to previous reports, Klopp has a clause in his contract with Red Bull that allows him to terminate the agreement early in order to become Germany's national team coach.

Germany's World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 32 after a dramatic defeat to Paraguay. The match finished 1-1 before Paraguay won the penalty shootout 4-3, eliminating one of the tournament favorites at the first knockout stage. The unexpected exit has triggered major changes within German football, with Nagelsmann now set to leave his post.

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