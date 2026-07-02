DR Congo coach learns of father's death after World Cup defeat to England - VIDEO

DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre received heartbreaking news following his team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The French coach was informed of his father's death at the conclusion of the post-match press conference after DR Congo's 2-1 defeat to England in the Round of 32.

According to reports, a representative of the DR Congo national team's media department offered condolences to Desabre in front of journalists. The coach appeared visibly surprised by the announcement, thanked those present and quietly left the press conference.

The tragic moment came shortly after DR Congo's World Cup campaign came to an end. The African side had taken an early lead against England but was unable to hold on, as Harry Kane scored twice to complete a comeback and send the Three Lions into the Round of 16.

Desabre, who guided DR Congo to one of the nation's most memorable World Cup campaigns in recent years, had received widespread praise for the team's performances despite the narrow knockout defeat.