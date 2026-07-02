Fan invades pitch during Belgium vs Senegal World Cup clash - PHOTO

A fan ran onto the pitch during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Belgium and Senegal, briefly interrupting play, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred during the first half of the knockout encounter. Security personnel responded immediately, escorting the pitch invader off the field within moments before the match resumed.

Despite the interruption, the game produced plenty of drama. Belgium staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time and secure a place in the Round of 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the tournament set to conclude on July 19.