30 June 2026
EN

Germany players refused to take decisive penalty in World Cup exit

World Cup 2026
News
30 June 2026 17:57
148
Germany players refused to take decisive penalty in World Cup exit

Germany players reportedly refused to take the decisive sixth penalty during the shootout against Paraguay, as Julian Nagelsmann's side were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 32, İdman.Biz reports, citing Bild.

The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time, before Paraguay won the shootout 4-3 and advanced to the round of 16.

According to the report, several Germany players hesitated or avoided taking responsibility when the team needed a sixth penalty taker. At that moment, apart from Jonathan Tah and the first five takers, Leon Goretzka, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Malick Thiaw and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were still on the pitch.

Tah eventually stepped up and missed, sending his shot wide. Bild notes that it was the first penalty of his professional career.

The episode has added another painful detail to Germany's World Cup elimination, while Paraguay celebrated one of the biggest results of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Morocco's World Cup win sparks unrest in the Netherlands - VIDEO
11:49
World Cup 2026

Morocco's World Cup win sparks unrest in the Netherlands - VIDEO

Police used water cannons after celebrations following Morocco's victory over the Netherlands escalated into clashes
Paraguay declares national holiday after historic World Cup victory over Germany
10:32
World Cup 2026

Paraguay declares national holiday after historic World Cup victory over Germany

President Santiago Peña rewarded the national team's stunning FIFA World Cup triumph by declaring June 30 a nationwide public holiday
Netherlands' World Cup exit ends mathematician's remarkable prediction streak
09:59
World Cup 2026

Netherlands' World Cup exit ends mathematician's remarkable prediction streak

Joachim Klement's model had correctly forecast the last three FIFA World Cup winners before backing the Dutch to lift the trophy in 2026
Germany stunned, Brazil survive late scare as Morocco knock out the Netherlands
09:25
World Cup 2026

Germany stunned, Brazil survive late scare as Morocco knock out the Netherlands - VIDEO

Three more round-of-32 matches produced major drama, with Germany suffering a shock exit and Brazil rescuing victory in stoppage time
Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain
29 June 14:48
World Cup 2026

Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain

Chelsea midfielder receives armband ahead of World Cup knockout stage

Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title
29 June 11:18
World Cup 2026

Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title

Winger praises Ancelotti and experienced teammates

Most read

Gaethje eager to face McGregor after winning UFC lightweight title
29 June 11:53
MMA

Gaethje eager to face McGregor after winning UFC lightweight title

New champion says he would love to punch the Irish star

Netherlands' World Cup exit ends mathematician's remarkable prediction streak
09:59
World Cup 2026

Netherlands' World Cup exit ends mathematician's remarkable prediction streak

Joachim Klement's model had correctly forecast the last three FIFA World Cup winners before backing the Dutch to lift the trophy in 2026
Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title
29 June 11:18
World Cup 2026

Vinicius: We are fighting for Brazil's sixth World Cup title

Winger praises Ancelotti and experienced teammates

Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain
29 June 14:48
World Cup 2026

Moisés Caicedo named Ecuador's new captain

Chelsea midfielder receives armband ahead of World Cup knockout stage