Germany players refused to take decisive penalty in World Cup exit

Germany players reportedly refused to take the decisive sixth penalty during the shootout against Paraguay, as Julian Nagelsmann's side were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the round of 32, İdman.Biz reports, citing Bild.

The match ended 1-1 after regular and extra time, before Paraguay won the shootout 4-3 and advanced to the round of 16.

According to the report, several Germany players hesitated or avoided taking responsibility when the team needed a sixth penalty taker. At that moment, apart from Jonathan Tah and the first five takers, Leon Goretzka, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Malick Thiaw and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were still on the pitch.

Tah eventually stepped up and missed, sending his shot wide. Bild notes that it was the first penalty of his professional career.

The episode has added another painful detail to Germany's World Cup elimination, while Paraguay celebrated one of the biggest results of the tournament.