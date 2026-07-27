27 July 2026
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World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

World Cup 2026
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27 July 2026 13:09
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World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has officially announced his retirement from officiating.

According to İdman.Biz, the Slovenian Football Association confirmed the decision through its press service.

The 46-year-old called time on his refereeing career one week after taking charge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy.

Vinčić received several prestigious honours at the end of his career. The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) named him the best referee of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was also presented with the Giulio Campanati Award by the Italian football community, a prestigious prize recognizing the outstanding referee at the final stages of the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

During the 2026 World Cup, Vinčić officiated four matches as the referee, including the tournament's showpiece final.

His retirement brings to a close one of the most successful refereeing careers in European football, highlighted by appointments to the biggest international competitions.

Idman.Biz
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