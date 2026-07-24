Mertesacker to become DFB sporting director from 2027

2014 FIFA World Cup winner Per Mertesacker is set to become the new sporting director of the German Football Association (DFB).

As reported by Idman.biz, citing German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the two sides have reached an agreement, with the official contract signing scheduled for July 24.

Mertesacker will assume the role in January 2027, replacing Andreas Rettig. His contract is expected to run until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The former Germany defender has been serving as academy manager at Arsenal since retiring from professional football and will now return to the national team setup in a senior executive position.

The DFB will also hold a special press conference on Friday to officially unveil Jurgen Klopp as the new head coach of the Germany national team. According to reports, Klopp will also sign a contract through the 2030 World Cup.

Unlike Klopp, however, Mertesacker will not take part in the presentation in Frankfurt, as he will not officially begin his duties until January 2027, when he succeeds Rettig as head of the DFB's sporting department.