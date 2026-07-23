23 July 2026
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FIFA finds no match-fixing at 2026 World Cup

World Cup 2026
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23 July 2026 09:25
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FIFA finds no match-fixing at 2026 World Cup

FIFA has confirmed that no signs of match-fixing or suspicious betting activity were detected during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing SBC News, the organization's special integrity task force reviewed all 104 matches of the tournament.

Experts analyzed betting reports and wagering data before comparing them with information provided by monitoring partners.

The task force included representatives from UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as the FBI, Interpol, the United Nations, the Council of Europe and Sportradar.

Following the investigation, FIFA found no evidence of betting-related manipulation or any attempts to influence the outcome of matches.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, became the largest tournament in FIFA history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches. Throughout the competition, FIFA worked closely with international law enforcement agencies, football confederations and integrity experts to safeguard the tournament against corruption and illegal betting.

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