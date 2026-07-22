22 July 2026
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IFHHS names Lionel Messi the best player of the 2026 World Cup

World Cup 2026
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22 July 2026 11:14
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IFHHS names Lionel Messi the best player of the 2026 World Cup

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFHHS) has named Lionel Messi the best player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the federation's official statement, the 39-year-old Argentina captain earned the honor based on his outstanding statistical performance throughout the tournament.

"The selection was made based on statistical indicators. In our view, Messi was the best player," the IFHHS said in a statement.

Messi finished the World Cup with eight goals and four assists, playing a key role in Argentina's run to the final. The Albiceleste eventually claimed the silver medals after losing 1-0 to Spain in extra time.

The veteran forward also received widespread praise during the tournament for becoming one of the oldest players to dominate a FIFA World Cup at the highest level.

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