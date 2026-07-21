21 July 2026
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ESPN names World Cup 2026 disappointment XI

World Cup 2026
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21 July 2026 09:17
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ESPN names World Cup 2026 disappointment XI

ESPN has unveiled its symbolic "Disappointment XI" following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The lineup is made up of several high-profile stars who failed to meet expectations during the tournament despite arriving as key players for their national teams.

The team includes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera (Uruguay); defenders Nico O'Reilly (England), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Marc Guehi (England) and Joshua Kimmich (Germany); midfielders Scott McTominay (Scotland), Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Christian Pulisic (United States), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) and Florian Wirtz (Germany); and striker Neymar (Brazil).

Several players on the list saw their teams eliminated earlier than expected, while others struggled to make a decisive impact despite carrying significant responsibility for their sides.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded on Sunday with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim the world title. Spain finished the tournament with the best defensive record, while Argentina fell just short of defending the trophy it had won in Qatar four years earlier.

Idman.Biz
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