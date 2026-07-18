World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić, who has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on July 19, has once again drawn attention to one of the most controversial episodes of his career, İdman.Biz reports.

In May 2020, the 46-year-old was among 35 people detained during a police operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina targeting a criminal network involved in drug trafficking and prostitution.

However, investigators later determined that Vinčić had no connection to the criminal activity, and he was released without charges.

The Slovenian referee explained that he had been in Bosnia on a business trip and accepted a lunch invitation without knowing his hosts. He later described the incident as "the biggest mistake of my life." No formal charges were ever brought against him, while the Slovenian Referees' Association publicly backed him.

Despite the controversy, Vinčić's career continued to flourish. FIFA has now entrusted him with officiating the 2026 World Cup final, and the referee admitted he could not hold back his tears after receiving the appointment.

Widely regarded as one of Europe's leading referees, Vinčić also took charge of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. At the 2026 World Cup, he has officiated three matches so far, including the 1-1 draw between Brazil and Morocco.