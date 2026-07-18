Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final

Around 50,000 Argentina supporters have traveled to New York to cheer on their national team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, İdman.Biz reports, citing Marca.

According to the report, many of the fans made the journey from Argentina, while others are based in the United States. However, not everyone will be able to attend the match, as the number of supporters exceeds the stadium's available capacity.

The scale of Argentina's traveling support became evident after the team's semifinal victory over England in Atlanta. Car rental companies reported a sharp shortage of vehicles as thousands of fans drove toward New York to follow Lionel Scaloni's side.

Argentina supporters are expected to dominate both the streets of New York and the stands at MetLife Stadium, with the white-and-sky-blue colors likely to outnumber those of Spain's "La Roja."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be played on July 19, with kick-off scheduled for 23:00 Baku time.