Argentina stun England to reach World Cup 2026 final – İdman.Biz review - VIDEO

Argentina have become the second finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the reigning world champions came from behind to defeat England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal in Atlanta and kept alive their hopes of defending the title.

The first half ended goalless before England broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Anthony Gordon made the most of his opportunity to put Thomas Tuchel's side on course for their first World Cup final since 1966.

After taking the lead, England focused on defending their advantage. Argentina piled on the pressure, but Jordan Pickford produced several outstanding saves, while Alexis Mac Allister struck the post with a header.

The decisive moments came in the closing stages. In the 85th minute, Lionel Messi set up Enzo Fernandez, whose powerful strike from outside the penalty area leveled the score. Deep into stoppage time, Messi delivered another pinpoint cross and substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner.

Argentina will now play in their second consecutive World Cup final and will have the chance to defend the trophy they won in 2022. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Spain, who defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal.

England and France will meet in the third-place match on July 18 in Miami. Kick-off is scheduled for 01:00 Baku time on July 19.

The World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be played on July 19 in East Rutherford, with kick-off at 23:00 Baku time.