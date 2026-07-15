Argentina vs England: Maradona's legacy and Messi's battle against Kane and Bellingham

Argentina and England will meet today to determine the second finalist of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, two of football's most historic rivals will face off at Atlanta Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Baku time. The winner will face Spain in the final on July 19 after the reigning European champions defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal. The losing side will take on France in the third-place playoff.

For Argentina, this is an opportunity to take the penultimate step toward defending the title won four years ago. It is worth noting that no nation has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. England, meanwhile, are hoping to reach the World Cup final for the first time in 60 years. The birthplace of football has reached the final only once before, winning the trophy on home soil in 1966.

Both teams topped their groups, but their route to the semifinals proved far more difficult than expected after the group stage. Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1. Lionel Messi scored five goals in the opening two matches before Lionel Scaloni rested most of his key players in the final group game.

The defending champions then had to survive several dramatic knockout ties. Argentina needed extra time to edge tournament debutants Cape Verde 3-2. They then trailed Egypt 2-0 with only 11 minutes remaining before goals from Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez completed a remarkable 3-2 comeback. In the quarterfinals, Argentina again required extra time before defeating 10-man Switzerland 3-1.

England opened the tournament with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana and beating Panama 2-0 to finish first in their group. Thomas Tuchel's side displayed both its strengths and weaknesses early on, combining attacking flair with occasional struggles against deep defensive blocks.

In the Round of 32, England conceded after just seven minutes against DR Congo and found themselves chasing the game until Harry Kane scored twice late on to secure a 2-1 victory. In the Round of 16, despite being reduced to ten men, England overcame tournament hosts Mexico 3-2 thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace and a Kane penalty. In the quarterfinals, Tuchel's men came from behind once again, with Bellingham equalizing before halftime and scoring the winner against Norway in the third minute of extra time.

Argentina have scored 17 goals at the tournament, while England have found the net 13 times. Both teams have conceded six goals. Argentina looked far more solid during the group stage but allowed goals in each of their three knockout matches. England also fell behind in two of their three knockout victories and relied heavily on the individual brilliance of Kane and Bellingham.

The central figure for Argentina remains 39-year-old Messi. He has scored eight goals at this World Cup, bringing his all-time tally at the tournament to a record 21. Remarkably, this semifinal will be the Argentina captain's first-ever professional match against England.

England also boast two players with six goals each: Kane and Bellingham. The captain remains the focal point of the attack, capable of both finishing chances and dropping deeper to link play. However, Bellingham has emerged as England's standout performer in the knockout rounds, scoring four goals against Mexico and Norway to propel his team into the semifinals.

Tactically, Argentina will aim to dominate central areas, give Messi freedom between the lines and rely on the energy of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez. One of the team's greatest strengths has been its resilience under pressure. However, the matches against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland also exposed vulnerabilities in Argentina's high defensive line during quick transitions.

England's main weapons are physical strength, set pieces, Bellingham's late runs from midfield and dangerous wing play. Kane does not need to stay inside the penalty area at all times, as his movement into deeper positions often creates space for midfield runners. At the same time, Tuchel's side has struggled to control the tempo of matches and endured lengthy difficult spells in all three knockout rounds.

Alexis Mac Allister, who knows English football well through his time at Liverpool, recently noted that England have not displayed the intensity usually associated with English teams during this World Cup. He suggested that the heat, accumulated fatigue and demanding schedule may have contributed to that. Tuchel, meanwhile, expects an emotional contest with momentum constantly shifting between both sides.

England also received a major boost ahead of the semifinal, with Declan Rice recovering from illness and expected to start. However, Jarell Quansah is suspended, while Jordan Henderson misses the match through injury. Tuchel stressed that nobody within the England camp is satisfied with simply reaching the last four.

At his pre-match press conference, Scaloni declined to reveal his starting lineup, saying he would select the players he believes are best suited for the occasion. He also urged people not to bring political or historical conflicts, referring to the 1982 Falklands War, into today's match.

Yet history is impossible to ignore in a fixture of this magnitude. Argentina and England have met five times at the FIFA World Cup. England won 3-1 in 1962 before claiming a controversial 1-0 quarterfinal victory four years later, a match that eventually contributed to the introduction of yellow and red cards in football. Argentina took revenge with a famous 2-1 victory in 1986, eliminated England on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 1998 and lost 1-0 in 2002 following David Beckham's penalty.

Adding even greater symbolism to the occasion, Argentina will wear their dark blue away kit rather than their traditional white-and-sky-blue strip. It was in that iconic blue jersey that Diego Maradona inspired Argentina to victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City, scoring both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the stunning solo effort later voted the "Goal of the Century."

Argentina also wore dark blue against England at the 1998 World Cup, when they advanced on penalties. Tuchel admitted he understands such superstitions and said he would probably make the same choice. Scaloni, however, insisted he had not personally requested the kit, suggesting the decision was likely based on tradition.

The match will be officiated by American referee Ismail Elfath. It will be his fourth assignment at the 2026 World Cup after previously taking charge of the Netherlands vs Japan, Spain vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Norway matches.