15 July 2026
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Thomas Tuchel: We are ready to stop Messi

World Cup 2026
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15 July 2026 09:59
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Thomas Tuchel: We are ready to stop Messi

England head coach Thomas Tuchel says his side is fully prepared for the challenge of facing Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the highly anticipated clash, Tuchel praised the Argentina captain's intelligence and influence but insisted England have a clear plan to limit his impact.

"He finds space, he finds moments, and the whole team shares the same idea. They are committed to helping him and supplying him with the ball. They are always alert, and when he reaches his highest level, he makes the difference. Of course, we will prepare for that.

"Can you completely calculate his game, find the perfect solution or become too focused on him? No. But we have to be brave — brave in one-on-one situations, cut him off from his teammates and control every movement of the opposition when the ball is at his feet.

"We have the character and the mentality needed for this challenge. We are ready to stop him," Tuchel told The Telegraph.

The winner of the England-Argentina encounter will advance to the World Cup final, where Spain are already waiting after defeating France 2-0 in the first semifinal. Messi has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, while England are aiming to reach their first World Cup final since 1966.

Idman.Biz
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