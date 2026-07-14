Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal made light of former Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez's belief in numerology ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against France.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Yamal was asked about numerology during his pre-match press conference but dismissed the idea with a humorous reference to Portugal's World Cup exit.

"I don't believe in it because Portugal's coach was talking about it... and then Mikel Merino appeared! I'm not worried about whether I'll score. The only thing that matters is winning. But I hope the goal comes on Tuesday and it turns into a wonderful day. My birthday wish is a victory," Yamal said.

Before the tournament, Martinez had explained that he believed numerology favored Portugal because of the number six. He pointed to Portugal's triumph at UEFA Euro 2016, third-place finish at the 1966 FIFA World Cup and semifinal appearance at the 2006 World Cup.

However, Portugal were eliminated by Spain on July 6. The winning goal was scored by Mikel Merino, who wears the No. 6 shirt, in the 90:06 minute with Spain's sixth shot on target.

France and Spain will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 14 at 23:00 Baku time. The winner will advance to the final of the tournament.