David Beckham visits England camp ahead of Norway quarter-final - VIDEO

Former England captain David Beckham visited the national team's training camp ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the legendary midfielder attended England's training session in Miami and offered moral support to the squad before the decisive knockout match.

Beckham met with the players and coaching staff, wished them success and spoke to members of the team as they completed their final preparations for the game.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star earned 115 caps for England and captained the national team for several years. He represented his country at three World Cups and remains one of the most recognisable figures in English football.

England will face Norway for a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. The winners will advance to the last four, where they will meet either Argentina or Switzerland.