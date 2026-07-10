10 July 2026
EN

Haaland criticises referee after France vs Morocco World Cup clash

World Cup 2026
News
10 July 2026 16:27
10
Haaland criticises referee after France vs Morocco World Cup clash

Norway forward Erling Haaland has criticised the officiating during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Morocco, İdman.Biz reports.

One of the key moments of the match came when Argentine referee Facundo Tello awarded France a penalty after Noussair Mazraoui fouled Kylian Mbappé. However, before the kick was taken, the referee waited more than three minutes for a VAR review to be completed, creating an unusually long delay.

The interruption appeared to affect Mbappé, who failed to convert from the spot as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced an excellent save.

After the match, Haaland shared a photo of the television broadcast on social media and questioned the referee's handling of the situation.

"Waiting five minutes to take a penalty is too much," the Norway striker wrote.

Mbappé later admitted that the prolonged VAR review disrupted his concentration. The France captain said he initially believed the penalty decision had been confirmed before the uncertainty surrounding the review affected his focus prior to taking the kick.

France eventually recovered to win 2-0 and advance to the World Cup semi-finals, where Didier Deschamps' side will face the winner of the quarter-final between Spain and Belgium. Norway, meanwhile, are preparing for their own quarter-final against England.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Opta supercomputer makes prediction for Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final
14:30
World Cup 2026

Opta supercomputer makes prediction for Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final

Spain are clear favourites to reach the semi-finals, while Belgium are given less than a 20 percent chance of winning in regular time
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha returns home with treasured World Cup memorabilia
13:49
World Cup 2026

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha returns home with treasured World Cup memorabilia - PHOTO

The veteran goalkeeper brought valuable keepsakes from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after making history with his national team
Disorder breaks out in Paris and London after Morocco's World Cup exit
12:32
World Cup 2026

Disorder breaks out in Paris and London after Morocco's World Cup exit - VIDEO

Clashes with police were reported following France's 2-0 victory over Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
France stop Morocco again to reach World Cup semi-finals
09:22
World Cup 2026

France stop Morocco again to reach World Cup semi-finals - VIDEO

Didier Deschamps' side secured a 2-0 victory in Boston and advanced to their third consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-final
UFC fighter Tahir Abdullayev honored in Azerbaijan after winning debut
9 July 17:55
World Cup 2026

UFC fighter Tahir Abdullayev honored in Azerbaijan after winning debut - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani lightweight received a certificate of honor following his successful first appearance in the promotion

Morocco fans disrupt France team's night ahead of World Cup quarter-final
9 July 16:09
World Cup 2026

Morocco fans disrupt France team's night ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Supporters gathered outside the French team's hotel in Boston before the clash scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time on July 10

Most read

Infantino sparks debate after posing with Egyptian flag at World Cup match
8 July 14:12
World Cup 2026

Infantino sparks debate after posing with Egyptian flag at World Cup match

FIFA president faces criticism over neutrality as Egypt's controversial exit continues to dominate headlines
Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor
9 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor

The Washington Capitals captain has reached an out-of-court agreement after a years-long legal battle over water damage

Argentina and Switzerland complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final lineup
8 July 09:19
World Cup 2026

Argentina and Switzerland complete FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final lineup - VIDEO

Defending champions stage dramatic comeback as Switzerland ends a 72-year wait for a World Cup quarter-final
Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO
8 July 12:30
Football

Vozinha Linked With Inter Miami Move After World Cup Heroics – VIDEO

Cabo Verde's veteran goalkeeper could join Lionel Messi's club following a breakout FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign