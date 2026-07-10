France stop Morocco again to reach World Cup semi-finals - VIDEO

France became the first team to book a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the opening quarter-final in Boston, İdman.Biz reports.

Les Bleus had an early chance to take the lead in the 28th minute, but Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot. Before the break, Lucas Digne also came close, striking the crossbar.

France finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Mbappé made amends for his missed penalty by curling the ball into the far corner. Just six minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled the advantage to put the match beyond Morocco's reach.

The Atlas Lions struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and managed their first shot on target only in the 84th minute, as France comfortably saw out the victory.

France have now reached the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive tournament under Didier Deschamps. Coincidentally, they also eliminated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before going on to reach the final. Les Bleus will now face the winner of the quarter-final between Spain and Belgium as they continue their pursuit of another world title.