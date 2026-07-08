Infantino sparks debate after posing with Egyptian flag at World Cup match

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has come under criticism after being photographed holding an Egyptian flag while watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia from the stands.

According to İdman.Biz, the image quickly sparked debate among football experts, fans and social media users, many of whom argued that the head of world football should remain strictly neutral during the tournament and avoid publicly displaying the flag of any participating nation.

Critics believe such gestures could raise questions about the impartiality expected from the FIFA president, particularly during the knockout stages of the competition.

The controversy has gained additional attention following Egypt's dramatic and contentious elimination from the World Cup. The Pharaohs suffered a 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16 despite leading 2-0 until the 79th minute, before conceding three late goals.

After the match, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan and forward Mostafa Zico accused FIFA of unfair treatment and corruption, while the Egyptian Football Association also lodged an official complaint over the refereeing, claiming several key decisions influenced the outcome.

Meanwhile, Argentina advanced to the quarter-finals, where Lionel Scaloni's side will face Switzerland on July 12 in Kansas City, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.