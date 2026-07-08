8 July 2026
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Cafu reflects on Brazil's World Cup exit and Neymar's legacy

World Cup 2026
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8 July 2026 10:31
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Cafu reflects on Brazil's World Cup exit and Neymar's legacy

Brazilian football legend Cafu has shared his thoughts on the national team's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their elimination in the Round of 16.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Daily Mail, the former Brazil captain admitted that the five-time world champions failed to meet expectations after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the knockout stage.

"Unfortunately, the result at this World Cup was not what we expected. Brazil has always been a team that commands enormous respect. We have been world champions, but at this World Cup we did not perform well - that's a fact. The national team played below the level we had hoped for," Cafu said.

The 2002 World Cup winner stressed that the focus should now shift toward the next global tournament.

"I always say that cycles begin and cycles end. The preparation cycle for the 2030 FIFA World Cup starts right now," he added.

Cafu also commented on Neymar's international career, praising the forward's contribution to Brazilian football and acknowledging that every generation eventually gives way to the next.

"Great idols, huge stars, people who achieved success in sport and in life, all retire one day. Sons become fathers, fathers become grandfathers, grandfathers become great-grandfathers... generations change. Neymar leaves behind a great legacy in football. He retires as an outstanding player, and we will miss him," Cafu said.

Brazil's exit marked one of the biggest surprises of the knockout stage, with Norway advancing to the quarter-finals, where they are set to face England.

Idman.Biz
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