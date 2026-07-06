Norway and England reach World Cup quarter-finals as Brazil crash out and Mexico fall at home - VIDEO

Norway and England booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after eliminating Brazil and Mexico respectively in two dramatic round-of-16 clashes on Sunday, İdman.Biz reports.

The biggest surprise of the day came in New Jersey, where Norway defeated five-time world champions Brazil 2-1. Erling Haaland emerged as the hero, scoring twice in the closing stages with goals in the 79th and 90th minutes to complete a stunning comeback.

Brazil managed only a stoppage-time penalty converted by Neymar, but it was too little, too late. The defeat marked Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990, while Neymar hinted after the match that his international career may be nearing its end.

For Norway, the victory was historic. Ståle Solbakken's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, overcoming intense Brazilian pressure and surviving a missed penalty from Bruno Guimarães before capitalising on their opponents' late mistakes. Led by Haaland, Norway has become one of the tournament's biggest stories.

England, meanwhile, survived a tense encounter to beat hosts Mexico 3-2 at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The match began after a weather delay before turning into one of the most entertaining contests of the knockout stage.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half, while Harry Kane added a penalty to put England in control. Mexico responded through Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, but the comeback ultimately fell short.