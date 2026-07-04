4 July 2026
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Vozinha: The whole world now knows Cape Verde

World Cup 2026
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4 July 2026 17:50
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Vozinha: The whole world now knows Cape Verde

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha believes his team's impressive World Cup campaign has earned global recognition after their dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Cape Verde were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a hard-fought 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina.

"We made the whole world know about Cape Verde. Today we played well against Argentina. It was not a battle between Vozinha and Messi, but between Cape Verde and Argentina.

"Of course, the final result is disappointing, but we are happy and proud. We have a fantastic team and fantastic players," Vozinha was quoted as saying by A Bola.

Cape Verde emerged as one of the biggest surprise packages of the tournament, earning widespread praise for their disciplined performances and fearless approach against some of world football's strongest teams. Their display against Argentina pushed the reigning champions to extra time and further enhanced the reputation of the African nation on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
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